National Pet Day 2025: How pets can improve your well-being
What's the story
Ever feel like your pet's secretly a mental health expert in disguise?
From wagging tails to soothing purrs, pets have a magical way of lifting our spirits. No degree required—just their love and loyalty!
As National Pet Day is just around the corner, let's explore how your furry, scaly, or feathered friend might be the best natural therapist you never knew you needed.
#1
Pets help reduce stress and anxiety; science confirms it
Pets, especially dogs and cats, have a natural ability to reduce stress levels in their owners.
Studies have shown that simply petting a dog or cat can trigger the release of oxytocin, a hormone associated with bonding, relaxation, and reduced anxiety.
Interacting with pets lowers cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and helps calm the nervous system.
#2
They encourage you to stay active with them
One of the best ways to fight mental health issues like depression and anxiety is by staying active.
Dogs, in particular, encourage physical exercise through walks, playtime, and outdoor adventures.
Regular physical activity has been proven to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress.
Even simple activities like throwing a ball or walking your dog can release endorphins and elevate your mood.
#3
They offer emotional support, eliminating loneliness
Beyond the physical benefits, pets provide emotional support, acting as a source of comfort in times of distress.
Many people report that their pets are their best listeners—pets don't interrupt, they don't judge, and they always seem to know when their owner needs comforting.
The act of simply having your pet nearby during stressful times can provide a profound sense of relief.
#4
They can be a bundle of laughs
Pets can be downright hilarious. Whether it's a dog trying to chase its tail or a cat making a dramatic leap, pets have an endless ability to make us laugh.
Laughter is one of the best natural remedies for stress and anxiety, and pets can keep you giggling long after you've had a tough day.
They lighten the mood and counterbalance negative emotions.
#5
They help you sleep better
Having a pet, especially one that sleeps next to you, can improve your sleep quality.
The sense of comfort and security they provide can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
Studies show that pet owners tend to report better sleep quality and feel more rested in the morning compared to non-pet owners.