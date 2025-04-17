Dhow sailing in Kenya: A must-try coastal adventure
What's the story
Dhow sailing journeys along Kenya's stunning coastline are a unique way to explore the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage.
These traditional wooden boats, with their distinctive triangular sails, have been used for centuries by local communities.
Today, they provide an authentic experience for travelers seeking to discover the Indian Ocean's pristine waters and vibrant marine life.
From Lamu to Mombasa, dhow sailing offers a glimpse into the coastal lifestyle and traditions of Kenya.
Lamu
Exploring Lamu Archipelago
The Lamu Archipelago has been a favorite for those who love sailing on dhows. This cluster of islands is famous for its illustrious history and Swahili culture.
Sailing in these waters lets you explore traditional fishing villages and ancient ruins.
The placid seas make it a perfect destination for novices as well as veteran sailors who want to take it easy.
Marine life
Marine life encounters
Kenya's coastline is a paradise for marine life, and dhow sailing is a great chance for wildlife lovers.
You can often spot dolphins dancing in the waves with dhows, while sea turtles swim elegantly beneath.
There are plenty of snorkeling opportunities, where you can catch a glimpse of colorful coral reefs full of species of fishes.
Culture
Cultural experiences on board
Aboard a dhow, you can truly get a taste of the local culture, as the crew members are mostly locals from nearby communities.
These sailors gladly share some stories about their heritage and traditions handed down through generations.
Passengers can also get an opportunity to learn basic Swahili phrases or try their hand at steering (under guidance, of course).
Timing
Best time for dhow sailing
The best time for dhow sailing off Kenya's coast is from December to March.
The dry season brings pleasant weather with little rain and calm seas.
The visibility underwater also greatly improves, making it the perfect time to explore marine life and enjoy the peaceful coastal environment without disruptions of the monsoon months between April and November.