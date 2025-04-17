What's the story

Dhow sailing journeys along Kenya's stunning coastline are a unique way to explore the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage.

These traditional wooden boats, with their distinctive triangular sails, have been used for centuries by local communities.

Today, they provide an authentic experience for travelers seeking to discover the Indian Ocean's pristine waters and vibrant marine life.

From Lamu to Mombasa, dhow sailing offers a glimpse into the coastal lifestyle and traditions of Kenya.