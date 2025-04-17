Watermelon radish recipes you should try this summer
What's the story
Watermelon radishes, with their beautiful shade and crispiness, can make any salad a feast for the eyes and the taste buds.
Not only do these radishes look good but they are also mildly peppery and go well with most ingredients.
Using watermelon radishes in your salads can make them more nutritious and exciting.
Here are five easy recipes to make your salads fancy with this exotic veggie.
Citrus mix
Watermelon radish citrus salad
Combine thinly sliced watermelon radish with segments of orange and grapefruit for a refreshing citrus salad.
The sweetness of the fruits balances the slight spiciness of the radish, creating a harmonious blend of flavors.
Add some fresh mint leaves for an aromatic touch, and drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for dressing.
Creamy combo
Watermelon radish avocado delight
Pairing watermelon radish with creamy avocado makes for a beautiful contrast in textures.
Simply slice both the ingredients thinly, layer it on a plate, and sprinkle with sesame seeds for some added crunch.
A light vinaigrette made from lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper further enhances the natural flavors without overpowering them.
Protein punch
Quinoa & watermelon radish bowl
For a protein-rich option, combine cooked quinoa with diced watermelon radish, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and chickpeas.
This hearty bowl is not only filling but also loaded with nutrients.
Dress it up with tahini sauce or your favorite dressing to tie all the elements together seamlessly.
Savory twist
Watermelon radish & feta cheese salad
Combine cubed feta cheese with sliced watermelon radishes for an intriguing savory twist on traditional salads.
The saltiness of feta complements the mild spice of the radishes beautifully.
Toss in some arugula or spinach leaves for added greens, and finish off with balsamic glaze drizzled over top.
Flavor fusion
Asian-inspired watermelon radish slaw
Shred some watermelon radishes with carrots and red cabbage to create an Asian-inspired slaw!
Toss these colorful veggies in a dressing of soy sauce (or tamari), rice vinegar (or apple cider vinegar), sesame oil (or olive oil), ginger paste (or grated ginger), garlic powder (or minced garlic), honey (or maple syrup) if desired; adjust seasonings to taste before serving chilled as a side dish accompaniment at meals!