Watermelon radishes, with their beautiful shade and crispiness, can make any salad a feast for the eyes and the taste buds.

Not only do these radishes look good but they are also mildly peppery and go well with most ingredients.

Using watermelon radishes in your salads can make them more nutritious and exciting.

Here are five easy recipes to make your salads fancy with this exotic veggie.