5 saffron rice recipes for everyone
What's the story
Saffron, with its beautiful shade and unique fragrance, is a much sought-after spice that can make even the simplest rice dishes delectable. Its distinct flavor can elevate any rice dish to the next level.
Here are five fantastic rice recipes with saffron, each one different from the other in taste.
They are delicious as well as easy to make, making them great for everyday or special occasions.
Nutty delight
Saffron pilaf with nuts
Fragrant saffron pilaf with nuts combines the rich flavors of saffron with the crunch of assorted nuts.
To prepare this dish basmati rice is cooked with saffron threads soaked in warm water.
Once the rice is fluffy and aromatic, it is mixed with toasted almonds and cashews for added texture.
This recipe offers a delightful blend of flavors and can be served as a side or main dish.
Creamy indulgence
Saffron risotto
Though saffron risotto sounds fancy, it's an Italian classic that is easy to make.
Arborio rice is cooked slowly in vegetable broth with saffron until it yields a creamy texture.
The trick to this dish is to keep stirring continuously to release starches from the rice grains.
Topped with grated Parmesan cheese, this risotto is a comforting meal that's rich and satisfying.
Persian twist
Persian saffron rice
Persian saffron rice consists of perfectly cooked long-grain basmati rice with saffron-infused water.
The star of this dish is the crispy layer at the bottom, called tahdig, achieved by cooking on low flame until golden brown.
Often garnished with barberries or raisins for sweetness, this recipe gives an authentic taste of Persian cuisine that's sure to impress.
Spanish flair
Spanish saffron paella
Spanish saffron paella combines short-grain bomba or calasparra rice, cooked in vegetable broth infused with saffron threads.
This classic Spanish dish incorporates vegetables such as bell peppers and peas for an added pop of color and nutrition, yet remains simple without seafood elements usually present in paellas elsewhere around Spain's coastlines.
Sweet treat
Indian saffron rice pudding
Indian saffron rice pudding provides a sweet end using leftover basmati or jasmine varieties.
These are mixed and simmered gently in milk, along with sugar, until thickened slightly.
Before adding, fragrant strands are dissolved beforehand within a warm liquid mixture itself, creating a luscious dessert option.
This can be enjoyed either hot or cold, depending on preference.