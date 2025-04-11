What's the story

Bananas are the most versatile fruit that can make the simplest of desserts an absolute delight.

Their natural sweetness, creamy texture, make them an amazing ingredient for eggless baking.

Be it an impromptu dessert you want to whip up, or you want to experiment with new recipes, bananas have got you covered.

Here are five dessert wonders that showcase the magic of bananas in baking, ideal for vegetarians or those with dietary restrictions.