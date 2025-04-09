5 delightful cilantro-based dishes to try
What's the story
Cilantro, or coriander leaves, is a versatile herb that lends a fresh, vibrant flavor to a range of dishes.
Its distinctive taste can elevate even the simplest of recipes to a whole new level.
From spicy to mild, cilantro can amp up the flavors of any dish.
Here are five delightful cilantro-based dishes you must try for your next meal.
Flavorful rice
Cilantro lime rice
Cilantro lime rice is another easy yet delectable dish to go along with many mains.
The combination of fresh cilantro and zesty lime juice makes the rice taste refreshing.
To make this dish, cook your rice normally and mix chopped cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice into it.
The dish is a great pick for those who love light and aromatic flavors.
Herbaceous pasta
Cilantro pesto pasta
Cilantro pesto pasta is an exciting twist to the traditional basil pesto.
By blending fresh cilantro with garlic, nuts, olive oil, and cheese, you get a rich sauce that coats the pasta beautifully.
This dish is perfect for those looking to experiment with new flavors while relishing the comfort of pasta.
Zesty condiment
Spicy cilantro chutney
Spicy cilantro chutney is a popular condiment in many cuisines around the world.
This chutney, made by blending fresh cilantro with green chilies, lemon juice, and spices, adds a spicy kick to any meal.
You could use it as a dip or spread for sandwiches or serve it alongside grilled vegetables.
Refreshing salad
Cilantro avocado salad
A cilantro avocado salad mixes creamy avocados with crisp greens and tangy dressing to make a refreshing side dish or light meal option.
Toss together diced avocados, mixed greens (lettuce or spinach), cherry tomatoes (if you like); then drizzle with olive oil mixed with lime juice before adding chopped fresh cilantro on top.
Hearty soup
Black bean soup with cilantro
Black bean soup, enriched by adding freshly chopped cilantro, provides warmth during colder months.
It also offers nutritional benefits from beans packed full of protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, etcetra, making it both satisfying and delicious.
This one's the best bet when you want a hearty and comforting bowlful of goodness!