What's the story

As the leaves turn golden and the air becomes crisp, autumn evenings offer a perfect backdrop for enjoying comforting apple-based recipes.

Apples, with their natural sweetness and versatility, can be transformed into delightful dishes that warm both heart and home.

From savory to sweet, these recipes are ideal for those quiet nights when you want to indulge in something special yet simple.

Here are some apple-inspired ideas to try this season.