5 super seeds that boost digestive health
African seeds have been praised for their health benefits, especially for digestive health.
These seeds are not just fiber-rich but also packed with nutrients that support digestion.
Here are five rare African seeds that can help with your digestive health.
Each of these seeds has its own unique properties that can help keep your digestive system healthy and improve your overall health.
Baobab
Baobab seed: A nutrient powerhouse
Renowned for high fiber content, baobab seed aids digestion by promoting regular bowel movements.
It contains both soluble and insoluble fibers which help maintain gut health.
Baobab is also rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which support the immune system and reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.
Including baobab seed in your diet can improve nutrient absorption and overall digestive function.
Fonio
Fonio: The ancient grain
Fonio, an ancient West African grain, is known for its digestibility and fiber content.
This tiny gluten-free grain is ideal for people with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease.
Fonio's fiber aids in regulating bowel movements and maintaining gut microbiome health.
Its low glycemic index also makes it a great option for regulating blood sugar levels while maintaining efficient digestion.
Tiger nut
Tiger nut: A fiber-rich tubers
Despite being called a nut, tiger nut is a tuber with amazing digestive benefits.
It is loaded with dietary fiber that helps in preventing constipation and promotes regularity.
Tiger nuts are also prebiotic-rich, which helps in the growth of good bacteria in the gut.
Their natural sweetness makes them a tasty snack option while promoting better digestion with improved nutrient absorption.
Bambara groundnut
Bambara groundnut: Protein-packed legume
Bambara groundnut is an African native legume famous for its protein and digestibility benefits.
It features both soluble and insoluble fibers which encourage healthy digestion by regulating bowel movements and reducing bloating.
Protein-rich legume helps repair muscles and supports metabolic processes linked to digestion.
Adding Bambara groundnut to your meals can help you attain better gastrointestinal health.
Teff
Teff: The gluten-free grain
Teff is an ancient Ethiopian grain that has become a fad owing to its gluten-free and digestively beneficial nutritional profile.
Teff, being high in dietary fiber, prevents constipation by adding bulk to stools.
It also promotes gut health with prebiotic effects on good bacteria growth. This helps in maintaining the ecosystem of the intestines.