Superfoods 101: Why tubers deserve a spot in your diet
What's the story
African tubers are a staple in several traditional diets and have recently gained attention for their health benefits, especially in heart-healthy vegetarian meals.
These nutrient-rich roots offer a range of flavors and textures that can elevate meals while keeping your heart healthy.
From these tubers into your diet, you can enjoy diverse culinary experiences while promoting wellness.
Yam
Yam: A versatile powerhouse
Yams are packed with fiber, potassium, and antioxidants, making them an amazing option for heart health.
They regulate blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels.
You can boil, roast, or mash yams to make delicious side dishes or main courses.
Their natural sweetness complements spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
Cassava
Cassava: A staple with benefits
Cassava is a starchy root that is loaded with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, including vitamin C and folate.
It is gluten-free and can be processed into flour for baking or thickening soups.
Cassava's high fiber content also promotes digestion and heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.
Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes: Nutrient-rich delight
With their bright color and sweet taste, sweet potatoes are a nutrition bomb.
They are packed with vitamins A and C, as well as fiber, which is key in keeping blood vessels healthy and fighting inflammation.
Choosing to bake or steam sweet potatoes gives the most nutrition, making them perfect for heart-healthy diets.
Their adaptability makes them a regular in meals, boosting health.
Taro
Taro: Unique texture & flavor
Taro is another lesser-known tuber that provides a unique texture (like potatoes but with a slightly nutty taste) and is loaded with dietary fiber to aid digestion.
It also provides potassium to help control blood pressure levels (effectively when consumed regularly within balanced meals, including other vegetables too).