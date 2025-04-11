5 smart ways to save on every trip
What's the story
Traveling across Africa can prove to be an enriching experience minus the exorbitant expenses.
With such diverse cultures, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities, Africa has plenty to offer to budget-conscious travelers.
Using a few strategic hacks, you can explore this beautiful yet vast continent while keeping your expenses in check.
Here are five practical tips to help you save money on your African adventure.
Flight timing
Book flights during off-peak seasons
One of the best ways to save on travel is to book flights during off-peak seasons. Airlines usually slash fares by a large margin during these periods owing to low demand.
Traveling between April-June or September-November can help you save a lot of money on airfares.
Further, flying mid-week instead of weekends can also give you cheaper tickets.
Local transit
Use local transportation options
Choosing local transport over cabs/rent-a-cars can significantly cut down on travel costs.
Most African cities boast of dependable public transport systems- buses, trains, etc. that are affordable and efficient.
In countryside, shared minibuses called matatus or dala-dalas are a cheap way to travel around while enjoying an authentic local experience.
Affordable lodging
Stay in budget accommodations
Opt for budget stay options such as hostels, guesthouses, or homestays to make the most of your travel budget.
These not just give you a roof to sleep under but also make it possible for you to meet other travelers and locals who may have valuable information to share about the region.
Advance booking via trustworthy websites usually gives you better rates than last-minute bookings.
Dining choices
Eat like a local
Dining at local eateries instead of tourist-centric restaurants is another way to save money while enjoying authentic cuisine.
Street food stalls and small cafes serve delicious meals at a fraction of the price found in more upscale establishments.
Exploring local markets for fresh produce allows you to prepare simple meals if your accommodation has kitchen facilities.
Cost-free fun
Leverage free activities and attractions
Many destinations across Africa have free or low-cost attractions so that you can enjoy rich cultural experiences without hefty price tags.
National parks often have designated free entry days, while museums may charge a discounted admission some days of the week.
Walking tours led by knowledgeable locals can be another excellent way to explore cities without spending much money.