Oprah Winfrey's top book recommendations to read now
Oprah Winfrey has always championed diverse voices in literature, often shining a light on authors who bring unique perspectives to the fore.
Her recommendations have introduced many readers to the rich tapestry of African literature.
Here's taking a look at some of the top African authors Oprah Winfrey thinks you should read now.
These writers offer compelling narratives exploring themes of identity, culture, and resilience.
Cultural insight
'Americanah' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Americanah is a powerful exploration of race and identity.
The novel follows Ifemelu, a young Nigerian woman navigating life in America while grappling with her cultural roots.
Adichie's storytelling provides an insightful look into the immigrant experience and challenges faced by those straddling two worlds.
Her work is celebrated for its honest portrayal of complex social issues.
Historical perspective
'Homegoing' by Yaa Gyasi
Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi's debut novel, tracks the lineage of two half-sisters from Ghana over generations.
From continent to continent, century to century, the narrative beautifully explores how history shapes one's life.
Gyasi's complex storytelling interlaces the themes of family legacy and cultural heritage, making it something you cannot miss if you're into historical fiction.
Family dynamics
'The Fishermen' by Chigozie Obioma
Chigozie Obioma's The Fishermen follows four brothers whose lives are changed by a prophecy from a madman in their Nigerian village.
The novel explores sibling rivalry, fate, and destiny with such intensity that it holds readers captive the whole time.
Obioma's narrative style has been compared to classic literary works for its depth and emotional resonance.
Immigrant experience
'Behold the Dreamers' by Imbolo Mbue
Imbolo Mbue's debut novel, Behold the Dreamers, provides an intimate glimpse into the immigrant experience through the eyes of a Cameroonian family residing in New York City as the financial crisis strikes.
The tale emphasizes their battles with economic instability while chasing dreams in America.
Mbue's writing reflects both hope and hardship with a rawness that resonates deeply with readers across the globe.