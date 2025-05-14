What's the story

Pairing grapefruit with lentils gives a refreshing twist to traditional salads.

The tangy, citrus flavor of grapefruit combined with the earthy taste of lentils makes for a unique culinary experience.

Both the ingredients are rich in nutrients, making this salad not just delicious, but healthy too.

Grapefruit is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, while lentils are protein and fiber-packed.