Reinvent baked apple crisps with these spices
What's the story
Baked apple crisps make for a delicious snack but can be easily transformed with the help of some unexpected spices and herbs.
By playing around with flavors, you can easily elevate the simple treat into something unique.
This article lists how you can innovate baked apple crisps with spices and herbs that you may not normally associate with apples, giving you fresh ideas.
Spice blend 1
Cinnamon and cardamom twist
Cinnamon has always been a classic choice for apple dishes, but adding a hint of cardamom can take it to a whole new level.
The warm, slightly citrusy notes of cardamom go hand in hand with the sweetness of apples.
To whip up this blend, mix ground cinnamon and cardamom in equal parts before sprinkling over your apple slices before baking.
Herb addition 1
Rosemary infusion
Though Rosemary is usually reserved for savory dishes, it can add an interesting twist to sweet treats such as baked apple crisps.
Its pine-like aroma complements the natural sweetness of apples perfectly.
Finely chop fresh rosemary leaves and sprinkle them over the apples before baking for an aromatic infusion that surprises the palate.
Spice blend 2
Ginger and nutmeg combination
Ginger adds a zesty kick, while nutmeg provides warmth, making them a perfect pair for spicing up baked apple crisps.
Use ground ginger sparingly (it can be quite potent) and then add a dash of nutmeg to balance out the flavors.
This combination brings out the natural tartness in apples while adding depth.
Herb addition 2
Thyme accentuation
Thyme is yet another herb that may not strike you sweet, but has an unexpected, yet delicious, affinity to apples.
Its subtle earthiness elevates the flavor of the fruit without dominating it.
Just sprinkle dried thyme on your apple slices before baking and experience an unexpected but delightful taste.
Spice blend 3
Clove and allspice mix
Cloves have a strong aroma that goes excellently with allspice's complex flavor profile, making for an exotic blend perfect for baked apple crisps.
Use these spices sparingly as they are pretty intense; just a pinch is enough to transform your dish into something extraordinary without overpowering it completely.