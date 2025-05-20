What's the story

Carrots and sesame seeds are a winning combination when it comes to stir-fries.

The two bring a delicious crunch and color, elevating the appearance and texture of any dish.

Carrots add a touch of sweetness, while sesame seeds contribute a nutty flavor that goes well with other ingredients.

The combination is not just tasty but also healthy, packed with necessary vitamins and minerals.

Here's how to use carrot and sesame in your stir-fry recipes.