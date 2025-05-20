You must try these unique yogurt-based recipes
We all know yogurt is versatile, but how many of us actually experiment with it?
From making lassi to curd rice, yogurt has long been used in Indian kitchens. But did you know yogurt can be used for much more?
Creamy and tangy, yogurt can elevate sweet and savory dishes alike. It is also packed with probiotics and calcium.
Here are some innovative ways to use yogurt.
Dressings
Yogurt as a salad dressing alternative
Yogurt can be used as a healthier substitute for mayonnaise or cream-based salad dressings.
Mixing yogurt with herbs, lemon juice, and spices can result in a delicious dressing that goes well with various salads.
Not only does this lower calorie intake, but it also adds probiotics to your meal.
You can also try using different herbs like dill or cilantro to enhance the taste.
Baking
Baking with yogurt for moisture
In baking, yogurt makes for an excellent substitute for butter or oil to add moisture without additional fat.
It works great in muffin, cake, and bread recipes by giving them a tender crumb without altering the texture.
Using yogurt in baked goods also gives them a subtle tanginess that enhances flavors without making them overpowering.
This trick is especially useful for those looking for lighter dessert options.
Smoothies
Smoothies enhanced with yogurt
Adding yogurt to smoothies makes them creamier and healthier. It complements fruits such as berries or bananas and adds protein to keep you full for longer.
If you are vegan or prefer plant-based diets, you can use coconut or almond milk yogurts too.
They deliver the same creamy consistency while fulfilling dietary requirements.
Dips
Savory dips made creamier with yogurt
Yogurt makes the perfect base for savory dips like tzatziki or raita.
By mixing the same with cucumber, garlic, mint leaves, etc., you can create refreshing dips ideal for serving with vegetables or flatbreads.
These dips are a lighter alternative to regular sour cream-based ones, but still pack a punch of flavors ideal for all occasions.