5 natural home cleaning hacks to try
Integrating eco-friendly cleaning methods into your regimen can be both economical and sustainable.
African plant-based cleaning hacks offer natural substitutes that are gentle on the environment and easy on the pocket, with most solutions being highly affordable.
Using easily available ingredients, these methods help you address everyday household cleaning chores easily.
Here are some handy tips to keep your home clean while being eco-friendly.
Natural cleanser
Lemon and baking soda scrub
Lemon and baking soda make an effective duo for scrubbing surfaces.
While the acidity of lemon helps break down grime, the baking soda acts as a gentle abrasive.
To create this scrub, mix half a cup of baking soda with the juice of one lemon until it forms a paste.
Use this to clean sinks, countertops, etc., for a fresh finish without harsh chemicals.
Streak-free shine
Vinegar for glass cleaning
If you're looking for streak-free glass surfaces, white vinegar is the best option. Its acidity does a great job of dissolving dirt and grime.
Combine equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle, then use a microfiber cloth or newspaper to wipe it on windows or mirrors for best results.
This easy solution is affordable and makes your glass sparkle.
Versatile solution
Castile soap all-purpose cleaner
Derived from plant oils, castile soap is an all-purpose cleaner ideal for different surfaces around the home.
To create an effective cleaner, simply dilute one tablespoon of liquid castile soap in one quart of warm water.
This solution can be used on floors, walls, or even as a dish soap substitute- making it versatile without breaking the bank.
Natural fragrance
Essential oil air freshener
Essential oils provide a natural alternative to freshen up your living space without synthetic fragrances.
Mix 10 drops of your favorite essential oil with two cups of water in a spray bottle to prepare an affordable air freshener for each batch.
Popular choices include lavender or eucalyptus oils, famous for their calming scents.
Gentle treatment
Aloe vera gel stain remover
Aloe vera gel isn't just great for skin care; it also makes an excellent stain remover because of its enzymatic properties.
These properties break down stains gently but effectively without harming fabrics or surfaces underneath them.
When applied directly onto affected areas before laundering, it's effective if needed later, too!