Love lentils? Here are 5 must-try dishes
What's the story
Lentils are one of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients you can use in your dishes.
Packed with protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients, lentils are a staple in many vegetarian diets.
Whether you enjoy them in soups, salads, or stews, lentils offer endless possibilities for delectable meals.
Here are five must-try lentil dishes that show the versatility and flavor of this humble legume.
Comfort Bowl
Hearty lentil soup
Lentil soup is a classic dish that is both hearty and satisfying.
Made with simple ingredients like carrots, celery, onions, and spices, this soup is perfect for a cozy meal.
The lentils provide a rich texture while absorbing the flavors of the broth and vegetables.
It's an excellent option for those looking to enjoy a warm bowl of comfort without much fuss.
Flavor burst
Spicy lentil curry
For the spice lovers, spicy lentil curry is a perfect option.
This dish features red or green lentils cooked along with aromatic spices including cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder.
Cooked along with tomatoes and coconut milk or yogurt for creaminess, it goes well with rice or flatbread.
The end result is a flavorful curry that's bound to delight spice lovers.
Fresh mix
Refreshing lentil salad
A refreshing lentil salad makes for a light yet filling meal option.
Combine cooked green or brown lentils with fresh veggies like cucumber, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and herbs like parsley or mint leaves.
Add lemon juice, and olive oil dressing to enhance its taste.
This salad can be served chilled, making it perfect during hot weather days when you crave something cool yet nourishing.
Veggie Delight
Savory lentil burgers
Lentil burgers are an excellent alternative to regular patties.
Just blend cooked lentils, onions, breadcrumbs, and seasonings into patties and grill them until golden brown.
These savory burgers can be enjoyed on buns with your favorite toppings, such as lettuce, tomato slices, pickles, sauces, etc.
They're not just delicious but also packed full of plant-based goodness!
Italian twist
Creamy lentil risotto
Creamy risotto receives an interesting twist when made using nutritious red split lentils instead of Arborio rice.
The legumes are slow-cooked with vegetable stock, onions, and garlic until creamy.
Finish off by stirring in Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast) for added richness.
Serve hot, garnished with generously chopped parsley leaves.
This unique take on traditional Italian cuisine will surely impress guests at any dinner table!