Lentils are one of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients you can use in your dishes.

Packed with protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients, lentils are a staple in many vegetarian diets.

Whether you enjoy them in soups, salads, or stews, lentils offer endless possibilities for delectable meals.

Here are five must-try lentil dishes that show the versatility and flavor of this humble legume.