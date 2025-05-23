5 surprising nutritional benefits of kiwi
Kiwi, the small fruit with a bright green inside, is loaded with nutrients that can do wonders for your daily health.
Famous for its unique taste and texture, kiwi is not just a mouth-watering snack. It provides several health benefits, thanks to its rich content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Here, we list five key nutritional facts about kiwi that makes it a must-have.
Vitamin C
High vitamin C content
Kiwi is famous for being rich in vitamin C.
One single kiwi can give you more than 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C.
The nutrient is essential for boosting the immune system and safeguarding the body against common diseases.
Eating kiwi regularly can keep your skin healthy and make you feel better overall.
Dietary fiber
Rich in dietary fiber
Kiwi is an amazing source of dietary fiber which helps in digestion and gut health.
The fiber present in kiwi regulates bowel movement and prevents constipation.
Including fiber-rich foods like kiwi in your diet can also help keep cholesterol levels in check and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Antioxidants
Packed with antioxidants
Antioxidants are compounds that shield the body from oxidative stress due to free radicals.
Kiwi is rich in numerous antioxidants, such as vitamin E and polyphenols, that help reduce inflammation and minimize the risk of chronic diseases.
Regular inclusion of antioxidant-rich foods such as kiwi promotes cellular health and longevity.
Potassium
Good source of potassium
Potassium is an important mineral that helps maintain fluid balance in the body.
Kiwi delivers a whopping dose of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure levels by balancing the effects of sodium.
Eating enough potassium from fruits such as kiwi helps keep the heart healthy and lowers the risk of hypertension considerably.
Folate
Contains folate for cell growth
Folate is crucial for cell growth and development, which is why it is particularly beneficial during pregnancy or other phases of rapid growth such as childhood or adolescence.
Folate present in kiwi aids in DNA synthesis as well as red blood cell formation in our bodies, keeping our body functioning at a cellular level throughout life stages when consumed regularly with other folate-rich foods.