How to style striped shirts
What's the story
Striped shirts are a must-have wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
Their classic pattern makes them a favorite pick for many, providing endless styling options.
Whether you're going for a laid-back look or something more sophisticated, striped shirts can be the perfect base.
Here are five styles that go perfectly with striped shirts, making your outfits stylish and functional.
Denim delight
Casual denim pairing
Pairing a striped shirt with denim is a classic.
Choose jeans in any shade of blue to match with the stripes and look effortlessly casual.
This look is ideal for weekend outings or chilled get-togethers.
You can either go for skinny jeans, straight-leg cuts, or even denim skirts to suit your liking while keeping the whole outfit comfortable and chic.
Blazer Boost
Chic blazer combination
For a more polished look, layer your striped shirt under a blazer.
This combination is perfect for office or semi-formal events where you want to remain professional without compromising on style.
Opt for blazers in neutral tones such as black, navy, or gray to keep the attention on the stripes while adding structure to your outfit.
Cozy layers
Relaxed cardigan layering
A cardigan over a striped shirt hits the sweet spot of warmth and comfort without losing out on style.
This combination is ideal for cooler days when you'd need an extra layer but still want to look put-together.
Choose cardigans in solid colors that go well with the stripes on your shirt, keeping your overall look harmonious.
Skirt style
Trendy skirt ensemble
Pairing a striped shirt with skirts makes for an elegant yet trendy outfit that can be appropriate for a number of occasions.
A-line skirts go particularly well since they offset the linear pattern of stripes while making your attire more feminine.
Play around with lengths and fabrics like cotton or linen according to weather and your taste.
Trousers twist
Smart trousers matchup
Pairing smart trousers with a striped shirt gives you just the right amount of sophistication for business meetings or formal dinners, where elegance is key without being too formalized by suits alone.
Opt for tailored trousers in classic shades like black or charcoal gray, which will compliment rather than overshadow those striking lines running across fabric surfaces, keeping everything balanced through the entire ensemble creation process.