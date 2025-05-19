What's the story

Vegetable peels are thrown away without a second thought, but they could be the ones to make flavorful stock bases.

Not only are these peels rich in nutrients but they also bring depth and complexity to homemade stocks.

Using vegetable peels, you could not only cut down waste but also elevate your culinary creations.

Here are some surprising vegetable peels that can convert your stock into a delicious base for soups, stews, etc.