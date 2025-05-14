Love chestnuts? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Chestnuts are such a versatile ingredient to add to your cooking. They have a unique texture and flavor that suits both sweet and savory dishes.
Here are some unique recipes that highlight the diverse use of chestnuts and what you can do with this nut.
From soups to desserts, these recipes bring out the versatility of chestnuts in various cuisines.
Soup delight
Creamy chestnut soup
Creamy chestnut soup is a comforting dish ideal for the cooler weather.
To prepare, saute onions and garlic until soft, then add peeled chestnuts and vegetable broth. Simmer until the chestnuts are tender, then blend until smooth.
Add cream or a dairy-free alternative for richness, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Not only is this soup warming but it also showcases the natural sweetness of chestnuts.
Italian twist
Chestnut risotto
Chestnut risotto gives the Italian twist to traditional risotto by adding roasted chestnuts into the creamy rice dish.
Start by cooking arborio rice with onions in olive oil until translucent.
Gradually add vegetable broth while stirring continuously until the rice is al dente.
Stir in chopped roasted chestnuts and finish with Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast for a vegan option.
The result? Rich, nutty flavor that complements the creamy texture.
Fresh crunch
Roasted chestnut salad
Roasted chestnut salad merges fresh greens with crunchy roasted nuts for an amazing contrast in textures.
Toss mixed greens with sliced apples, crumbled feta cheese or tofu, and roasted chestnuts. Dress with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste.
This salad offers a refreshing burst of flavors where the sweetness of apples go well with the earthy notes of roasted chestnuts.
Savory filling
Chestnut stuffing
Chestnut stuffing is ideal for festive meals, or a year-round side dish.
Start by sauteing celery and onions in butter or plant-based margarine.
Next, add cubed bread and chopped cooked chestnuts to the mix.
Moisten with vegetable stock and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius) until golden brown, for about 30 minutes.
This stuffing lends a full-bodied nuttiness with tender chestnut pieces in every bite.