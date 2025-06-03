6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Greece's islands; tremors felt in Turkey
What's the story
A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Dodecanese Islands region of Greece on Tuesday.
The quake was centered near the Turkish border and occurred at a depth of 68km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The tremors were felt across neighboring Turkey, waking residents in both countries, but no immediate reports of major damage have emerged.
Secondary tremor
Turkey's Marmaris town experiences 5.8-magnitude quake
Simultaneously, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Mediterranean coastal town of Marmaris in Turkey at 2:17am local time.
The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey (AFAD) confirmed that the quake was centered in the Mediterranean Sea and felt in several provinces, including Mugla, Aydin, Denizli, Manisa, and Izmir.
Seven people were injured as they jumped from windows or balconies in panic during this seismic event.
Damage update
Marmaris Governor confirms no serious damage reported
Marmaris Governor Idris Akbiyik confirmed that there was no immediate report of any serious structural damage after the quake.
He said the injuries were due to people jumping from windows and balconies in fear.
Turkey's Environment Minister Murat Kurum also addressed the situation, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured and confirming that teams have started field scanning work.
Greek impact
Earthquakes are frequent in this region
Earthquakes are frequent in this region, especially along the Hellenic Arc, known for its large and destructive quakes.
Between January 26 and February 13, over 18,400 quakes were recorded off islands in the Cyclades archipelago, according to the University of Athens seismology laboratory.
In 2023, a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed over 53,000 people in Turkey and caused widespread destruction across multiple provinces.