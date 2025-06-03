Russia-Ukraine agree to new prisoner swap but peace talks stall
What's the story
Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a new prisoner swap during peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, but failed to make progress toward ending the ongoing conflict.
The negotiations took place at the historic Ciragan Palace on Monday.
Both sides agreed to exchange prisoners of war and the remains of about 6,000 soldiers killed in combat.
Agreement details
Ukraine and Russia agree on prisoner exchange
Ukraine's chief negotiator, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, confirmed the agreement to exchange all severely wounded soldiers and captured fighters under 25.
"We agreed to exchange all-for-all seriously wounded and seriously sick prisoners of war," he said.
Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the swap would involve "at least 1,000" on each side.
Child return demand
Ukraine demands return of abducted children
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the prisoner exchange through documents exchanged via Turkey.
He also demanded the return of hundreds of children allegedly deported by Russia from occupied territories.
"The key to lasting peace is clear, the aggressor must not receive any reward for war," he said at a NATO summit in Lithuania.
Truce
Russia and Ukraine remain divided regarding truce
Concerning a truce, Russia and Ukraine remain sharply divided.
"The Russian side continued to reject the motion of an unconditional ceasefire," Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters after the talks.
Russia said it offered a temporary pause in the fighting.
"We have proposed a specific ceasefire for two to three days in certain areas of the front line," Medinsky said.
He added that this was needed to collect the bodies of dead soldiers from battlefields.
Ceasefire proposal
Russia proposes limited ceasefire
The Ukrainian delegation stated that Russia submitted a memorandum at the negotiating table outlining the Kremlin's requirements for ceasing hostilities.
Later, Russian state news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti published the text of the memorandum, which included demands such as withdrawing Ukrainian forces from annexed regions, abandoning its bid to join NATO, and halting Western arms deliveries.
The memo also proposes that Ukraine stop any redeployment of forces and prohibit any military presence of third countries on its soil.
Military escalation
Ukraine's military escalates efforts, Russia retaliates
Ukraine has intensified its military operations, claiming responsibility for drone attacks on Russian airbases that damaged over 40 warplanes.
Ukrainian officials said these attacks crippled a third of Russia's strategic bomber fleet.
Before that, Russia had launched 472 drones at Ukrainian targets, the largest attack since the war.
On Monday, the Russian military attacked southern Ukraine's Kherson area, killing three and wounding 19, including two children.
Sanctions warning
Zelenskyy warns of potential sanctions if talks fail
Zelenskyy has warned that if the Istanbul talks do not yield results, more sanctions against Russia will be necessary.
"If there's no breakthrough, then new, strong sanctions must follow—urgently," he said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the talks as "magnificent" and expressed hope for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in Istanbul or Ankara.