What's the story

A smuggled smartphone from North Korea has exposed the extreme censorship and surveillance measures enforced by the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

The device, which was brought out of the country last year, shows that North Koreans don't have access to the internet.

It also highlights how Kim's government uses technology to censor language and restrict information from outside sources.

The device was smuggled out by Daily NK, a Seoul-based media outlet specializing in North Korean affairs.