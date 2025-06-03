Every 5 minutes, North Korean phones record screens for surveillance
What's the story
A smuggled smartphone from North Korea has exposed the extreme censorship and surveillance measures enforced by the country's leader Kim Jong Un.
The device, which was brought out of the country last year, shows that North Koreans don't have access to the internet.
It also highlights how Kim's government uses technology to censor language and restrict information from outside sources.
The device was smuggled out by Daily NK, a Seoul-based media outlet specializing in North Korean affairs.
Censorship tactics
Phone's autocorrect feature highlights censorship
The smuggled phone's software automatically censors common South Korean slang.
For example, when users type "oppa," a term of endearment for older brothers or boyfriends, the device changes it to "comrade" and issues a warning: "This word can only be used to describe your siblings."
Similarly, typing "South Korea" is changed to "puppet state," the regime's official term for its southern neighbor.
Surveillance features
Device's surveillance capabilities revealed
The smuggled phone also took automatic screenshots every five minutes, storing the files in a hidden folder inaccessible to users.
These images were only accessible to authorities, giving them a powerful tool to monitor behavior and punish those consuming banned content.
As per a BBC report, these censorship measures were hardcoded into the device's software, showing how technology is used by North Korea's authoritarian regime to isolate its citizens from outside information.
Media restrictions
North Korea's crackdown on foreign media
The regime's efforts to suppress foreign influence extend to the streets, where youth squads inspect phones for banned language and content.
Possession of South Korean media or use of prohibited terms can lead to severe punishment.
Despite these risks, outside media continues to be smuggled into the country, often inspiring citizens to seek freedom
The North Korean regime is known for its absolute control over nearly every aspect of life in the country.