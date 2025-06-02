Pakistan dispatches delegations abroad to present perspective on recent conflict
What's the story
Pakistan has launched a diplomatic push, sending two delegations to major world capitals in the wake of its recent conflict with India.
The move comes after India had sent seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals.
The first delegation, headed by Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will visit New York, Washington, DC, London, and Brussels from June 2.
Diplomatic meetings
High-profile delegation to meet global leaders
The nine-member delegation includes federal minister Musadik Malik, former foreign ministers Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir Khan, former ministers Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and Sherry Rehman, and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt.
It also has two former foreign secretaries—Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua.
They will hold talks with international bodies' leaderships, public office holders, senior officials, parliamentarians, and others during their visit.
Moscow visit
Second delegation to visit Moscow
The second delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, will leave for Moscow on June 2.
The composition of this delegation has not been disclosed yet.
According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, both delegations aim to project Pakistan's perspective on recent Indian actions and stress that "dialogue and diplomacy should take precedence over conflict and confrontation."
Treaty discussion
Indus Waters Treaty and conflict overview
The delegations will also emphasize the need to resume normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty.
Tensions between the countries escalated after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, prompting India to carry out strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.
Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10, to which India responded strongly.
The hostilities ended after talks between the directors general of military operations on May 10.