What's the story

The Bentley Bentayga Speed is making a comeback after a two-year break as the British marque's most powerful SUV to date.

The new model comes with a powerful twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive 641hp and 850Nm of torque.

This powertrain is an upgrade over the previous W12 engine, which was known for its unique character but also added weight to the vehicle.