Bentley just revealed its most powerful SUV
What's the story
The Bentley Bentayga Speed is making a comeback after a two-year break as the British marque's most powerful SUV to date.
The new model comes with a powerful twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive 641hp and 850Nm of torque.
This powertrain is an upgrade over the previous W12 engine, which was known for its unique character but also added weight to the vehicle.
Performance details
Bentley Bentayga Speed's performance and features
The new Bentayga Speed can go from zero to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 310km/h.
The SUV comes with an upgraded Sport mode for improved steering response and stiffer suspension damping, as well as rear-wheel steering for better low-speed maneuverability.
It gets a new ESC Dynamic mode, which allows the SUV to drift. The setting also includes Launch Control, a first for the Bentayga.
Design elements
Bentley Bentayga Speed's design and interior features
The Bentley Bentayga Speed sports dark exterior trim, tinted headlights, and gray taillights. It also has chrome Speed badges on the front fenders.
The SUV comes with 22-inch wheels in silver or dark finish as standard, while carbon-ceramic brakes can be had with 23-inch wheels in gray satin, black or a combination of black and bright machined finishes.
Interior features
Bentley Bentayga Speed's interior and pricing
The interior features a Bentayga Speed-specific display in the instrument cluster, a Speed badge on the dashboard and doorsills, and an embroidered Speed logo on the seats.
The chrome brightwork can be finished in a dark hue while seats and door panels get a new "Precision Diamond" quilted pattern.
Pricing details are yet to be announced but it is expected to start at around $280,000 (around ₹2.4 crore).