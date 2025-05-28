India's best kept secrets: Stunning island retreats
What's the story
While mainstream tourism overlooks them, India's remote islands promise the ultimate adventure escapes.
These islands, spread across the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal, make for the perfect retreat for those looking for peace and natural beauty.
From crystal clear beaches to dense forests, these destinations guarantee an unforgettable experience far away from crowded tourist spots.
Exploring these islands is a dream come true for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.
Secret Shores
Andaman's hidden beaches
The Andaman Islands has a number of hidden beaches untouched by mass tourism.
These secluded spots come with crystal-clear waters and soft sands, ideal for relaxing or snorkeling adventures.
You can explore the vibrant marine life or just soak in the tranquility of these lesser-known beaches.
The lack of large crowds makes it an ideal getaway for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
Underwater wonders
Lakshadweep's coral reefs
Lakshadweep is famous for its exquisite coral reefs, which are among the prettiest in India.
The islands offer amazing scuba diving and snorkeling opportunities, giving tourists a glimpse of diverse marine ecosystems up close.
The crystal clear waters make visibility a breeze, making it a go-to destination for diving lovers in search of untouched natural beauty.
Jungle exploration
Great Nicobar's rainforests
Great Nicobar Island has dense rainforests swarming with biodiversity. Adventurers can trek through lush greenery while observing unique flora and fauna of this region.
The island offers trails leading through pristine wilderness areas, giving an immersive experience in nature's lap.
This exploration makes visitors connect with nature on a deeper level while enjoying scenic landscapes.
Cultural escape
Majuli: River Island Retreat
Majuli is the world's largest river island situated on Brahmaputra River in Assam.
Famous for its illustrious cultural heritage, Majuli enables tourists to experience the essence of traditional Assamese culture.
Through local festivals and crafts workshops organized by indigenous communities that have been living there for centuries, this island gives you a glimpse of rural life in beautiful surroundings.
It makes it an enriching cultural escape from urban lifestyles.