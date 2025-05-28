Must-see craft markets around the world
What's the story
Cultural markets give an exclusive insight into the traditions and lives of people across the globe.
These bustling centers are more than just shopping places; they are where history, art, and community meet.
From busy bazaars in Asia to colorful markets in Africa, every place offers something unique.
Here's a look at some of the most interesting cultural markets around the world, their uniqueness, and tips for visiting them.
Istanbul's treasure
The Grand Bazaar: A historical gem
The Grand Bazaar in Istanbul is among the oldest and largest covered markets in the world. It has more than 4,000 shops on 61 streets, selling everything from textiles to jewelry.
You can wander its winding alleys with traditional Turkish cay from nearby stalls.
Bargaining is the norm here, so be ready to haggle prices for an authentic shopping experience.
Moroccan maze
Marrakech's souks: A sensory delight
Marrakech's souks are known for their vibrant colors and aromatic spices.
Located within the medina, these markets are divided into sections specializing in different goods (like leather goods or ceramics).
The lively atmosphere is further enhanced by local artisans showcasing their crafts on-site.
It's advisable to visit with a guide if you're unfamiliar with navigating this bustling maze.
Bangkok bonanza
Chatuchak Weekend Market: Shopper's paradise
Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok is one of Thailand's biggest outdoor markets. It features over 15,000 stalls selling everything from clothing to antiques.
Open only on weekends, the market draws locals and tourists alike in search of unique finds at affordable prices.
To avoid crowds during peak hours (midday), plan your visit early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler too.
Barcelona bounty
La Boqueria: Culinary adventure awaits
La Boqueria market, off Las Ramblas street, features an array of fresh produce, along with local delicacies such as olives or cheeses, which make for the perfect souvenirs.
This iconic Spanish market has been serving customers since 1217, making it not just historic but culturally relevant today.
Don't miss trying some tapas while exploring its many food stalls offering delicious treats on day-long visits here.