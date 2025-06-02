Top cliffside paragliding spots to explore
Paragliding is an exhilarating way to explore the world from above, with breathtaking views of cliffs and landscapes.
The adventure sport is a favorite at worldwide destinations famed for their beauty.
Enthusiasts love the adrenaline rush of flying and the beautiful vistas that accompany gliding over amazing places.
These top destinations are famous for their cliffside paragliding experiences.
New Zealand adventure
Soaring above Queenstown's Remarkables
Queenstown, New Zealand, is famous for its adventure sports and paragliding is a hot favorite among tourists.
The awe-inspiring Remarkables mountain range can be an incredible backdrop as you glide over Lake Wakatipu.
The region offers tandem flights for beginners and solo flights for experienced gliders.
With good winds most of the year, Queenstown continues to be a go-to place for an amazing flight experience.
Turkey thrills
Exploring Oludeniz's Blue Lagoon
Known for its turquoise waters and stunning beaches, Oludeniz in Turkey is a hotspot for paragliding lovers.
Soaring from Babadag Mountain, gliders can take in the views of the Blue Lagoon and the surrounding coastline.
The thermals here offer amazing lift, resulting in longer hang time for the pilots, who can tour more of this beautiful region from the sky.
Swiss Heights
Gliding over Interlaken's alpine peaks
Interlaken in Switzerland gives you the best views of the Alps as you paraglide.
Located between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, the dramatic scenery with snow-capped peaks as far as you can see will leave you amazed.
Paragliders usually take off from Beatenberg or Harder Kulm to soak in these amazing views, and enjoy smooth air currents making it a delight to fly here.
Brazil views
Flying high at Rio de Janeiro's Pedra Bonita
Rio de Janeiro's Pedra Bonita offers spectacular paragliding.
Starting off from Tijuca National Park, the gliders fly over the forests and get a view of the famous beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema. Landmarks like Sugarloaf Mountain make it even better.
These flights, which are available daily, weather permitting, ensure safe and unforgettable experiences over Rio's landscape, attracting adventurers from all over the world.