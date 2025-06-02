If you're into skydiving, then this is just for you
What's the story
Skydiving is one of the most thrilling ways to soak in some of the most gorgeous places on Earth.
The moment you jump off the plane, you're offered a view that only a few can witness.
From skydiving over crystal clear waters to jumping off an active volcano, here's a look at some of the skydiving hotspots with the most mesmerizing views.
New Zealand
Dive into New Zealand's scenic beauty
New Zealand is famous for its diverse landscapes and is a top choice for skydivers.
The South Island features views of snow-capped mountains, lush forests, and pristine lakes.
Queenstown, with its dramatic scenery and dependable weather conditions, is particularly popular among skydivers. They can enjoy panoramic vistas that include Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables mountain range.
Dubai
Soar above Dubai's iconic skyline
Dubai has the perfect blend of urban and natural beauty to offer from above.
Skydivers get to see the iconic Palm Jumeirah-an artificial archipelago shaped like a palm tree-and the towering Burj Khalifa in the distance.
The jump usually begins over the desert before heading towards the cityscape, offering contrasting views that are nothing short of spectacular.
Hawaii
Experience Hawaii's volcanic wonders
Hawaii gives skydivers a chance to witness volcanic lands along with greenery and ocean.
Oahu is a popular destination where jumpers can enjoy views of Pearl Harbor and Diamond Head crater while falling towards sandy beaches below.
The mix of volcanic land and tropics makes the experience unforgettable.
Switzerland
Explore Switzerland's alpine majesty
Switzerland provides skydivers breathtaking alpine scenery, with its towering peaks and deep valleys. These are dotted with quaint villages below.
This is particularly true during winters when a snow blanket covers everything. It creates a magical atmosphere around you while you freefall through crisp air currents above the Swiss Alps region.
This includes the famous Jungfrau massif area, among others nearby.