What's the story

While we all associate popcorn kernels with movie nights and basic snacking, they can be used in some of the most creative recipes.

These tiny kernels can turn into something delicious, other than a bowl of popcorn.

From breakfast to dessert, popcorn kernels can be used in so many recipes to add the element of versatility and a unique texture.

Here are five unexpected ways to use popcorn kernels.