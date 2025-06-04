5 fun recipes using popcorn kernels
What's the story
While we all associate popcorn kernels with movie nights and basic snacking, they can be used in some of the most creative recipes.
These tiny kernels can turn into something delicious, other than a bowl of popcorn.
From breakfast to dessert, popcorn kernels can be used in so many recipes to add the element of versatility and a unique texture.
Here are five unexpected ways to use popcorn kernels.
Snack time
Popcorn granola bars
Popcorn granola bars marry the crunchiness of popcorn and the chewiness of oats and nuts.
Simply pop a cup of kernels and combine them with rolled oats, honey, and nuts/seeds of your choice.
Spread the mixture on a baking dish and let it set before cutting into the bars.
They make for an easy grab-and-go snack that's both satisfying and healthy.
Savory delight
Popcorn crusted tofu
For a crunchy twist to your tofu, go for a crushed popcorn coating.
Once you've popped the kernels, crush them finely and mix with spices such as paprika or garlic powder.
Coat the slices of tofu in flour, dip them in beaten chickpea flour batter, then press the crushed popcorn mixture before baking or frying until golden brown.
It gives your meal an unexpected layer of flavor and texture.
Crunchy addition
Popcorn salad topping
Add some excitement to your salads by using popped corn as a topping instead of croutons.
Simply pop some kernels without any added butter or salt for a healthier option.
Sprinkle over mixed greens along with other toppings like cherry tomatoes or avocado for an added crunch that complements fresh vegetables beautifully.
Morning boost
Popcorn porridge breakfast bowl
Transform your morning routine by adding popped corn to porridge bowls for breakfast!
Cook quinoa or oatmeal as you normally do, but mix in popped corn towards the end for added volume without added calories from grains alone.
Top off this hearty bowlful of goodness using fruits like berries as well as nuts, drizzled lightly with honey if you wish!
Dessert treats
Sweet popcorn clusters
For a delightful dessert, melt chocolate chips and add them to marshmallows.
Fold in freshly-popped corn into this mixture, until every single kernel is coated evenly.
Let the mixture cool completely, which will then turn into bite-sized clusters.
These sweet treats are perfect to satiate your cravings at anytime of the day or night, giving you a delicious blend of textures and flavors.