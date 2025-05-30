What's the story

A mix of star anise, cloves, Chinese cinnamon, Sichuan peppercorns, and fennel seeds, five-spice powder is a staple in most Asian cuisines.

This aromatic mix can turn even the simplest vegetarian dishes into flavorful meals.

By adding this spice blend to your cooking regime, you can bring depth and complexity to your dinner table without much effort.

Here are some vegetarian dishes that use five-spice powder to liven up your meals.