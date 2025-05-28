5 awesome dishes with pumpkin puree
Pumpkin puree is an ideal versatile ingredient that can be added to a range of dishes, giving them a rich flavor and creamy consistency.
Be it a comforting soup or a delicious dessert, pumpkin puree can be your best bet.
From soups to desserts, here are five superb recipes that showcase the unique qualities of the beloved pumpkin puree, and are super simple yet delicious.
Soup recipe
Creamy pumpkin soup delight
A creamy pumpkin soup is ideal for chilly days.
Saute onions and garlic until soft, then add some vegetable broth and pumpkin puree. Let it simmer for about 20 minutes, then blend until smooth.
Add cream/coconut milk for extra richness and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg to taste.
Serve hot with crusty bread for a satisfying meal that's both nourishing and flavorful.
Pancake recipe
Pumpkin pancakes perfection
Pumpkin pancakes give a delicious twist to the all-time favorite breakfast.
Mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, milk, a substitute, and pumpkin puree in a bowl to make a batter.
Fry on a hot griddle until both sides are golden brown.
These pancakes are fluffy with just the right hint of spice and sweetness from the pumpkin puree.
Risotto recipe
Savory pumpkin risotto treat
For an elegant dish, try savory pumpkin risotto.
Cook arborio rice in vegetable stock, stirring often. Gradually add stock and optional white wine.
Near the end, mix in Parmesan cheese and two cups of pumpkin puree.
Serve immediately, garnished with fresh herbs like parsley, thyme, or rosemary, adjusting seasoning to taste.
Muffin recipe
Spiced pumpkin muffins magic
Mix flour, sugar, baking soda, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg in a large bowl.
Then fold in melted butter, vanilla extract, and one cup of pumpkin puree.
Divide evenly among muffin tins and bake at a preheated oven for about 25 to 30 minutes.
Enjoy these spiced pumpkin muffins warm or at room temperature.
Pie recipe
Classic pumpkin pie indulgence
Classic pumpkin pie is a holiday staple. Start with a crust, homemade or store-bought.
For the filling, combine evaporated milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, salt, a substitute, and pumpkin puree.
Pour into the crust and bake at the specified temperature for 45 to 50 minutes, until set.
Cool completely before serving, optionally with whipped cream.