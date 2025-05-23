Peanut butter magic: 5 must-try vegan dishes
Peanut butter is one of the most versatile ingredients that can take the flavor and texture of several vegan dishes to the next level.
Its creaminess and rich taste make it a favorite among plant-based eaters.
Be it savory or sweet, peanut butter could be the star of your vegan culinary adventures.
Here are five must-try vegan dishes featuring this beloved spread, full of nutrition and deliciousness in every bite.
Smoothie delight
Peanut butter banana smoothie
A peanut butter banana smoothie is an easy-to-make breakfast option that marries the creaminess of peanut butter with the natural sweetness of bananas.
Blend one ripe banana with two tablespoons of peanut butter, one cup of almond milk, and a handful of ice cubes for a refreshing drink.
This smoothie gives you the energy to kick start your day and is protein-packed, making it an amazing pick for those on-the-go mornings.
Noodle Fusion
Thai peanut noodles
Thai peanut noodles are a delightful combination of spicy and nutty flavors.
Prepare rice noodles according to packet directions, and toss them in a sauce prepared from three tablespoons peanut butter, two tablespoon soy sauce, one tablespoon lime juice, and chili flakes to taste.
Toss in veggies like bell peppers or broccoli to make it more nutritious.
Perfect for lunch or dinner when you craving something hearty yet simple.
Cookie treats
Peanut butter oatmeal cookies
Peanut butter oatmeal cookies are the perfect snack/dessert option that satisfy sweet cravings without being unhealthy.
Mix one cup rolled oats with half cup flour, half teaspoon baking soda, half cup sugar, and half cup peanut butter until well combined.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 10 minutes until golden brown.
These cookies are chewy on the inside, slightly crispy outside-a delightful treat any time!
Stir-fry sensation
Spicy peanut tofu stir-fry
Spicy peanut tofu stir-fry is a match made in heaven with bold flavors coming together in a simple dish.
Cube some firm tofu and fry it till golden; set aside.
Saute garlic and ginger along with vegetables like carrots and bell peppers.
Mix the tofu back in with a sauce of four tablespoons each of soy sauce and peanut butter, plus sriracha to taste.
Serve over rice for a nutritious meal.
Sweet indulgence
Chocolate peanut butter cups
Melt dark chocolate chips and pour a small amount into silicone molds to form a base layer. Chill until it sets.
Add a generous dollop of creamy, smooth, natural unsweetened organic peanut puree on the top. Cover with another layer of melted chocolate.
Once chilled and solidified, enjoy these homemade chocolate peanut butter cups anytime.