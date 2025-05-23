Bookshops around the world worth exploring
What's the story
For literature lovers, the best part about traveling is finding hidden bookshops.
These unique spots are often home to rare finds, and a peek into the local culture.
From quaint corners in bustling cities to secluded spots in small towns, these bookshops are a haven for readers looking for something special.
Exploring them can make any trip a literary adventure, with both new stories and old favorites.
Parisian gem
'Shakespeare and Company' in Paris
Located along the Seine River, Shakespeare and Company is a legendary spot for book lovers.
This English-language bookshop has been a hub for writers since the early 20th century.
Its cozy space encourages guests to browse through its extensive collection of books while enjoying views of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
The shop also hosts readings and events, making it a lively part of Paris's literary scene.
Argentine marvel
'El Ateneo Grand Splendid' in Buenos Aires
Once a grand theater, El Ateneo Grand Splendid is now one of the prettiest bookstores globally.
Located in Buenos Aires, the stunning space still holds its original theater features with bookshelves taking the place of seats.
The visitors can explore different genres while taking in frescoed ceilings and ornate balconies.
The shop also has a cafe where readers can unwind with their books.
Portuguese treasure
'Livraria Lello' in Porto
In Portugal's Porto, Livraria Lello catches your eye with its neo-Gothic architecture and elaborate woodwork.
One of the world's most beautiful bookstores, it draws tourists and locals alike.
The shop's iconic red staircase is particularly famous with visitors who come to admire its design while flipping through an amazing collection of literature from all around the world.
British classic
'Daunt Books' in London
Situated on Marylebone High Street, Daunt Books is renowned for its travel-themed configuration where books are shelved by country instead of genre or author name.
This quirky element lures globetrotters on the hunt for region-specific reads before they take off to the countries abroad or discover new cultures from home basing places such as London itself.