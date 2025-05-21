Love soybean? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
If you are looking for versatile, nutritious, and delicious food, you can never go wrong with soybeans.
Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, soybeans can be used in a number of dishes.
If you want to add more plant-based foods to your diet or are just looking to try something new, here are some delicious soybean dishes you can try.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried soybean sprouts
Stir-fried soybean sprouts make for a quick and nutritious side dish.
Just saute the sprouts with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce until tender yet crisp.
Not only is this dish super easy to prepare, but it's also packed with vitamins and minerals.
It goes well with a portion of rice or noodles, adding a crunchy texture and fresh flavor to your meal.
Fresh salad
Soybean salad with vegetables
A soybean salad is a refreshing way to enjoy this legume.
Mix cooked soybeans with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions.
Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for flavor.
This colorful salad is high in protein and fiber while being low in calories—ideal for a light lunch or dinner.
Tofu Delight
Tofu stir-fry with soy sauce
Tofu stir-fry is another delightful way to sneak in soybeans into your meal.
Cut tofu into cubes and fry them golden brown before adding vegetables like broccoli or carrots.
Toss everything together with soy sauce for seasoning.
This dish gives you a satisfying combination of textures while providing you with essential nutrients from both tofu and vegetables.
Warm soup
Miso soup with seaweed
Miso soup makes for a comforting meal. It includes fermented soybean paste as the main ingredient, floating seaweed strips atop warm broth made from dashi stock, a Japanese cooking staple.
If you like, you can add tofu cubes. They soak up flavors wonderfully and add more protein without overpowering other components in each spoonful you relish during family meal time around dining tables across the globe today.