5 creative dishes featuring edible flowers
What's the story
For centuries, edible flowers have been used in culinary practices, adding color, flavor, and a touch of class to dishes.
These blossoms are not just pretty to look at, but also provide unique flavors that can elevate any recipe.
Be it salads or desserts, edible flowers give you a chance to experiment with flavors and presentation.
Here are five creative dishes with edible flowers.
Vibrant addition
Floral salad with nasturtiums
Known for their bright colors and peppery taste, nasturtiums make an ideal salad addition.
You can mix its vibrant petals with greens like arugula or spinach for a refreshing dish.
The slight spiciness of nasturtiums goes well with the mild flavors of the greens, while also adding visual interest.
A simple vinaigrette dressing enhances the overall flavor profile without overpowering the delicate taste of the flowers.
Refreshing twist
Lavender-infused lemonade
Lavender brings a fragrant twist to classic lemonade.
When you infuse lavender into sugar syrup before mixing it with lemon juice and water, you get a refreshing drink with floral notes.
It's the ideal drink for warm days when you want something cool yet aromatic.
The subtle flavor of lavender complements the tartness of the lemons, resulting in a balanced, soothing refreshment.
Sweet spread
Rose petal jam on toast
Rose petals can also be converted into a sweet jam that works wonders with toast or pastries.
Simply simmer rose petals with sugar and lemon juice until you achieve a thick consistency.
This jam presents a floral aroma with a hint of sweetness, making plain breakfast items like toast or scones taste gourmet.
Cool treat
Hibiscus sorbet delight
Hibiscus flowers are famous for their tartness, making it perfect for sorbets.
Just steep dried hibiscus in hot water and blend them with sugar syrup before freezing, and you have an intensely flavored sorbet that is both refreshing and tangy.
The dessert is not just tasty but also striking to look at, owing to the deep red color from hibiscus petals.
Decorative touch
Pansy-topped cupcakes
With their multitude of colors, pansies make an ideal choice for cupcake and other confectionery decoration.
Their subtle flavors do not overpower desserts but lend it a decorative element.
They mainly act as pretty garnishes on frosting-laden treats, maintaining the flavors intact for a delightful experience.