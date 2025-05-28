5 dishes inspired by green chili pickles
We all know how green chillies are a staple in our kitchens. Known for their vibrant flavor and heat, they are also widely used in pickles, giving a spicy kick to our meals.
This article takes a look at five dishes inspired by the tangy and spicy nature of green chili pickles.
They use the unique taste of green chillies to add an exciting twist to traditional recipes.
Chutney delight
Spicy green chilli chutney
This chutney brings together the fiery essence of green chillies, tangy lime juice, and aromatic spices. Perfect as a side dish or condiment, it takes the flavors of any meal to the next level.
The preparation is simple: grind fresh green chillies with coriander leaves, cumin seeds, and salt. A dash of lime juice adds a refreshing tanginess that balances the heat.
Stir-fry sensation
Green chilli stir-fried vegetables
In this dish, assorted vegetables are stir-fried with sliced green chilies for an added punch.
The vegetables soak up the spicy notes from the chilies while keeping their natural crunchiness intact.
To prepare, saute your choice of vegetables such as bell peppers and carrots in oil along with sliced green chilies until they are tender yet crisp.
Rice twist
Tangy green chilli rice
This rice dish uses chopped green chilies for a zesty flavor profile.
Cooked rice is tossed with sauteed onions, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chilies to prepare a flavorful base.
The outcome is a fragrant rice dish that goes well with yogurt or raita on the side.
Salad surprise
Pickled green chilli salad
A refreshing salad with pickled green chillies gives a colorful zing to any meal.
For making it, add diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and slices of pickled green chili in a mixing bowl.
Drizzle olive oil over the mixture for additional flavor. Serve it chilled for the best taste, and make it a staple on your dining table.
Pasta perk-up
Zesty green chilli pasta
For those loving pasta but wanting to try something other than traditional sauces, try using finely chopped fresh/pickled versions in your favorite pasta recipe.
Saute garlic cloves along with these fiery additions before mixing them into cooked pasta noodles, topped off by grated cheese if desired.