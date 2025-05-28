Transform citrus peels into delicious treats, we show you how
What's the story
We often toss citrus peels, but they can be converted into delicious treats.
These peels are flavor-packed and nutrient-rich, making them the perfect addition to a number of dishes.
By using citrus peels creatively, you can cut down on waste and enjoy the unique flavor in your dishes.
Here are some simple yet effective ways to make tantalizing treats out of citrus peels that will surprise your taste buds.
Sweet snack
Candied citrus peels for sweet snacking
Candied citrus peels make for a sweet and tangy snack option.
To prepare them, you can boil the peels in water to remove bitterness and simmer them in sugar syrup until they turn translucent.
Once cooled, roll them in sugar for an extra sweet touch.
These candied delights can be savored on their own or as a garnish on desserts.
Infused sugar
Zesty citrus peel infused sugar
Infusing sugar with citrus peel gives a zesty twist to your baking and beverages.
Just dry the citrus peels well and blend them with granulated sugar until fine.
Transfer this mixture into an airtight container for up to several weeks.
Use it to add a burst of flavor to teas, baked goods, or even sprinkles over fresh fruit.
Marmalade making
Homemade citrus peel marmalade
Citrus peel marmalade is a classic way to preserve the vibrant flavors of oranges or lemons.
Chop the peels finely and cook them with equal parts water and sugar until thickened.
This homemade marmalade pairs well with toast or scones, and can also be used as a glaze for pastries.
Seasoning spice
Flavorful citrus peel powder seasoning
Creating citrus peel powder is a great way to add natural zestiness to your dishes.
Simply dry the peels completely and grind them into a fine powder using a spice grinder or blender.
This seasoning could be sprinkled over salads, roasted vegetables, or used in marinades for an added depth of flavor.