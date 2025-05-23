Cooking with safflower oil: 5 recipes to try
What's the story
Safflower oil is mild in flavor and has a high smoke point, making it a versatile ingredient in the kitchen.
Since it has low saturated fat, it's often used as a healthier alternative to other oils.
Here are five surprising recipes that use safflower oil and how adaptable it is in different dishes.
From savory to sweet, safflower oil enhances flavors and provides nutrition.
Stir-fry
Crispy vegetable stir-fry
A crispy vegetable stir-fry can be elevated with the use of safflower oil. Its high smoke point makes it ideal for quick cooking at high temperatures, ensuring vegetables remain crisp and vibrant.
Combine your choice of vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots with soy sauce and ginger for added flavor.
The safflower oil helps in evenly distributing heat without overpowering the natural taste of the vegetables.
Pancakes
Fluffy pancakes with a twist
For breakfast lovers, adding safflower oil to pancake batter gives you fluffy pancakes with a hint of nuts.
Swap traditional butter or other oils for safflower oil to get a lighter texture.
Combine flour, baking powder, milk, and alternative ingredients together before adding the safflower oil for best results.
Cook on medium heat until golden brown from both sides.
Granola bars
Homemade granola bars
Homemade granola bars also benefit from the inclusion of safflower oil due to its binding properties and neutral taste.
Combine oats, nuts like almonds or walnuts, honey or maple syrup for sweetness along with dried fruits such as raisins or cranberries.
Add a few tablespoons of safflower oil before baking to ensure all ingredients stick together well while maintaining their individual flavors.
Roasted vegetables
Roasted root vegetables delight
Roasting root vegetables like potatoes or sweet potatoes becomes a cakewalk with safflower oil.
How? Well, not only does it withstand high temperatures, but it also enhances the process of caramelization, giving you perfectly roasted veggies every time!
Just toss chopped roots in a bowl, drizzle some salt, pepper and roast them until tender, crisp outside, and soft inside!
Salad dressing
Light salad dressing option
Creating light salad dressings with this versatile ingredient lets you enjoy fresh greens without being weighed down by heavy dressings.
Mix equal parts lemon juice and vinegar, whisk together slowly, adding small amounts until the desired consistency is reached.
Season with salt and pepper according to preference, and serve over your favorite salads to enjoy a refreshing meal packed with nutrients.