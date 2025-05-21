You'll love these cardamom desserts
What's the story
With its rich aroma and distinctive taste, cardamom has made its way into kitchens across the globe.
Versatile as it is, cardamom can be used in desserts to make them more exotic. Be it traditional sweets or modern creations, the spice elevates the taste of many dishes.
Here are some interesting cardamom-infused desserts from around the world that bring out its unique culinary appeal.
Nordic delight
Swedish cardamom buns
Swedish cardamom buns are a must-have in Scandinavian bakeries.
Flavored with ground cardamom and sugar, these sweet rolls fill the air with a warm and inviting aroma.
The dough is usually twisted into intricate shapes before being baked, making for a treat that's easy on the eyes.
Usually paired with coffee or tea, these buns show how cardamom can enhance simple ingredients' magic.
Frozen treat
Indian cardamom kulfi
If you haven't had Kulfi, you're missing out!
A delicious frozen dessert from India, kulfi is a lot like ice cream, only denser and creamier.
This infusion of cardamom makes for a refreshing twist on the traditional dessert.
The process involves simmering milk until it thickens and then freezing it in molds, something that embodies Indian cuisine's love for spices like cardamom.
Sweet layers
Middle Eastern baklava with cardamom
Baklava, a popular Middle Eastern dessert of layers of filo pastry stuffed with nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey, can also be made more aromatic by adding ground cardamom to the nut stuffing.
The crispy pastry and fragrant filling makes baklava an irresistible choice for those looking for something exotic.
Aromatic dessert
Persian saffron and cardamom rice pudding
Persian rice pudding or Sholeh Zard is a rich dessert that features the beautiful hue of saffron and the fragrant taste of cardamom.
This creamy, rich pudding is sometimes garnished with almonds or pistachios to give you a lovely crunch.
The perfect combination of saffron and cardamom not only offers a unique taste but also showcases the rich culinary heritage of Persia.
Refreshing beverage
Mexican horchata flavored with cardamom
Horchata is traditionally made from rice milk flavored with cinnamon, but adding cardamoms gives it an unexpected twist while keeping it refreshing as both a drinkable refreshment or even served over ice cream!
This variation is a great showcase of how versatile spices like these can be when incorporated creatively across cultures globally without losing their original charm altogether!