What's the story

A carrot and ginger yogurt parfait is a quick nutritious breakfast option, which you can prepare in just five minutes.

The parfait combines the natural sweetness of carrots with the zesty kick of ginger, all layered with creamy yogurt.

It's the ideal choice for those busy mornings when time is short but nutrition can't be compromised.

With minimal ingredients and prep-time, this parfait makes a refreshing start to your day.