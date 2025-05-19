5 lotus seed recipes you'll love
What's the story
Lotus seeds or makhana is a healthy ingredient that can be added to a variety of dishes.
From protein to fiber and important minerals, they are packed with all the goodness one needs in their meals.
Here, we take a look at five different recipes using lotus seeds that you can easily make at home.
Stir-fry
Lotus seed stir-fry delight
A simple lotus seed stir-fry can be a quick yet healthy meal option.
Start by roasting the lotus seeds till they are crispy.
In a separate pan, saute vegetables like bell peppers and carrots with spices like cumin and turmeric.
Add the roasted lotus seeds to the vegetable mix, and stir well.
This dish is not just nutritious but also gives a satisfying crunch with every bite.
Soup
Creamy lotus seed soup
For a comforting meal, try making creamy lotus seed soup.
Boil lotus seeds until they soften. Blend them with cooked potatoes and vegetable broth until smooth.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary for added flavor.
This soup is perfect for chilly days when you need something warm and nourishing.
Porridge
Spiced lotus seed porridge
Spiced lotus seed porridge makes for a great breakfast option that keeps you full all morning.
Cook lotus seeds in milk or plant-based milk until they're soft and creamy.
Add spices like cinnamon or cardamom, and sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, to taste.
Top it off with fresh fruits or nuts for added texture.
Salad bowl
Lotus seed salad bowl
A refreshing salad bowl featuring lotus seeds can be both filling and nutritious.
Just mix boiled lotus seeds with mixed greens (spinach or arugula), cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocado slices in a bowl.
Drizzle olive oil dressing over it before serving. If you like, sprinkle some sesame seeds on top.
This salad makes an ideal light lunch option packed full of vitamins.
Dessert treats
Sweet lotus seed dessert treats
Sweet treats made from lotus seeds offer delightful indulgence without compromising health goals.
Prepare these by roasting then grinding them into powder form, which will serve as the base ingredient alongside other natural sweeteners like jaggery syrup.
Combined together, forming a dough-like consistency, rolled into small balls and coated lightly, dusted with coconut flakes, creating deliciously guilt-free desserts enjoyed any time of day.