These foods can calm your nervous system
What's the story
We all know how important the nervous system is to maintain our health and well-being.
However, did you know certain foods can naturally calm your nervous system?
These foods promote relaxation and calm the mind, keeping anxiety at bay.
From being rich in nutrients that support the nerve to keeping stress levels in check, these foods can help improve your mental health without supplements or medicines.
Magnesium boost
Magnesium-rich foods for relaxation
Magnesium is well-known for its calming properties, making it an essential mineral for anyone looking to calm their nervous system.
Spinach, almonds, and avocados make for great sources of magnesium.
The mineral regulates neurotransmitters that sends signals all over the body and brain, facilitating relaxation.
Including magnesium-rich foods in your daily meals can help maintain a more balanced mood and lower stress levels.
Omega-3 support
Omega-3 fatty acids for brain health
Omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health and supporting the nervous system, are rich in flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.
These fats help reduce inflammation and improve communication between nerve cells.
Consuming omega-3 rich foods regularly can reduce anxiety symptoms by improving one's cognitive function and emotional regulation, making them a must-have in your diet.
B vitamin aid
B vitamins to reduce stress
B vitamins are vital for energy production as well as nerve function.
Whole grains, bananas, and legumes are rich sources of B vitamins like B6, B12, and folate.
These nutrients help in the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin which control mood regulation.
A diet rich in B vitamins can help alleviate stress by supporting the body's natural ability to cope with tension.
Herbal relief
Herbal teas for calming effects
Herbal teas have been traditionally used for relaxation because of their soothing effect on the nervous system.
Chamomile tea is especially popular for its mild sedative properties that improve sleep quality while alleviating anxiety symptoms during waking hours too.
Peppermint tea offers similar benefits through menthol content, which acts as a muscle relaxant, too.
Regularly enjoying herbal teas might help with gentle relief from everyday stresses without any side-effects of caffeine consumption found elsewhere.