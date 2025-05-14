Unique breakfast dishes from Maharashtra
Maharashtra, a western Indian state, is known for its diverse culture and rich culinary heritage.
While most of us are aware of popular dishes like vada pav and pav bhaji, the state also boasts a variety of lesser-known breakfast options. These are as delicious as they are nutritious.
Here are some secret breakfast dishes from Maharashtra that can brighten your morning.
Flattened rice
Poha: A light start to your day
Poha is a classic breakfast dish of flattened rice, usually prepared with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.
It is usually topped with fresh coriander leaves and grated coconut to enhance the flavor.
This dish is not just light, but can also be prepared in no time, making it a perfect pick for busy mornings.
Poha can also be modified by adding peas or potatoes to make it more nutritious.
Multigrain delight
Thalipeeth: A nutritious pancake
Thalipeeth is a delicious savory multigrain pancake made from a combination of flours like wheat, rice, chickpea, and millet.
The dough is seasoned with cumin seeds, coriander powder, onions, and green chilies before being cooked on a griddle until golden brown.
This wholesome dish gives you vitamins and keeps you full for longer.
Thalipeeth goes well with yogurt or pickle for extra flavor.
Spicy curry mix
Misal pav: A spicy morning treat
Misal pav includes spicy curry of sprouted lentils topped with farsan (a crunchy snack mix) served with soft bread rolls called pav.
The curry contains onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste and spices such as red chili powder, which gives it its signature heat level; lemon juice adds tanginess, and chopped cilantro makes it fresh in every bite!
Tapioca pearls
Sabudana khichdi: Perfect fasting food
Sabudana khichdi includes overnight soaked tapioca pearls, and sauteed together with peanuts along with cumin seeds and diced potatoes, lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, sugar, and lime juice, and finally garnished with freshly chopped cilantro leaves!
Generally eaten during fasting periods, this gluten-free, vegan-friendly option gives you an energy boost without compromising the taste satisfaction factor!