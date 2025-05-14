Beyond garnish: Tasty ways to cook with basil
What's the story
Basil, the versatile fragrant herb has been a kitchen staple all over the world. Its distinct flavor can give a unique twist to traditional recipes.
Here are five exciting basil recipes that are redefining the classics. From pasta to desserts, these recipes will show you how basil can be the star ingredient, giving fresh and vibrant flavors to your everyday meals.
Pasta twist
Basil pesto pasta delight
Basil pesto pasta is a delightful twist on the Italian classic.
Blend together fresh basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese to make a rich, aromatic sauce.
Toss this pesto with your favorite pasta for a quick, flavor-packed meal.
The vibrant green of the pesto makes it visually appealing, while the taste gives an exciting departure from traditional tomato-based sauces.
Salad refresh
Caprese salad with basil vinaigrette
Caprese salad is traditionally prepared with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves.
To give this dish a new definition, try adding a homemade basil vinaigrette.
Blend fresh basil leaves with olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper to create a dressing that will enhance the salad's flavors.
This easy addition accentuates the freshness of the ingredients while giving an unexpected twist to this classic appetizer.
Stir-fry innovation
Thai basil stir-fry sensation
Thai cuisine is known for its use of aromatic herbs like Thai basil in its dishes.
A Thai basil stir-fry mixes vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli with tofu/paneer for protein.
The secret lies in using Thai basil leaves, which give an anise-like flavor, unlike sweet basil varieties used in Western cooking.
This stir-fry is bold without overpowering other ingredients.
Dessert adventure
Lemon basil sorbet surprise
For those looking for some sweet yet refreshing after-dinner treat, go for lemon-basil sorbet!
Mixing freshly squeezed lemon juice, sugar, water, and finely chopped fresh basils gives you a light dessert to beat hot summer days.
Not only does it cleanse the palate, it also offers a unique taste. With subtle hints of herbaceousness offered by basil itself, they're perfect for anyone looking to experiment with their favorite frozen treats!