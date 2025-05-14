What's the story

From savory to sweet, tofu is a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be an excellent addition to your breakfast routine.

Packed with protein, it provides a great start to the day, keeping you energized and full.

Whether you prefer savory or sweet dishes, tofu can be adapted to suit various tastes and preferences.

Here are five simple yet delicious tofu breakfast ideas to help you kickstart your morning with a protein boost.