What's the story

Jicama, a crunchy and refreshing root vegetable, is often ignored in the food world.

However, its mild flavor and crisp texture can make an excellent addition to various dishes.

From salads to stir-fries, you can use jicama in a myriad of ways to create unique flavors that surprise the palate.

Here are five innovative recipes that show jicama's versatility and inspire you to use this underrated ingredient in your meals.