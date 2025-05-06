What's the story

Peppers are a versatile ingredient that can add a burst of flavor and color to any dish.

From sweet bell peppers to spicy jalapenos, the vibrant vegetables lend a range of tastes and textures.

Be it spicing up your meals or adding some sweetness to them, peppers can be the perfect addition.

Here are five delightful recipes showcasing unique flavors of different types of peppers, serving both taste and nutrition in every bite.