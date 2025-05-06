Burst of flavor: 5 pepper recipes to try
Peppers are a versatile ingredient that can add a burst of flavor and color to any dish.
From sweet bell peppers to spicy jalapenos, the vibrant vegetables lend a range of tastes and textures.
Be it spicing up your meals or adding some sweetness to them, peppers can be the perfect addition.
Here are five delightful recipes showcasing unique flavors of different types of peppers, serving both taste and nutrition in every bite.
Quinoa filling
Stuffed bell peppers with quinoa
Nutritious and filling, stuffed bell peppers with quinoa make for a great meal.
The edible bowls are filled with cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and spices.
Not only is this dish colorful, but it is also loaded with protein and fiber.
Bake the stuffed peppers until tender to get an easy weeknight dinner that is both healthy and delicious.
Creamy dip
Roasted red pepper hummus
Roasted red pepper hummus is a creamy dip that pairs chickpeas with roasted red peppers for an added layer of flavor.
The roasted red peppers lend sweetness and depth to the regular hummus recipe.
Blend them along with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil and spices for a smooth dip that's ideal for pairing with pita bread or fresh vegetables.
Cornbread twist
Spicy jalapeno cornbread
Spicy jalapeno cornbread gives a twist to the classic cornbread recipe by adding chopped jalapenos to the batter.
The heat of jalapenos is just perfect with the sweetness of cornmeal.
It can be served as a side dish with soups or stews, or you can have it alone as a snack.
Taco filling
Grilled poblano pepper tacos
Grilled poblano pepper tacos make for an exciting alternative to traditional taco fillings.
Poblano peppers have mild heat when grilled; they develop smoky flavors that enhance any dish they're added to.
Fill soft tortillas with grilled poblano strips along with avocado slices, cheese crumbles (optional), cilantro leaves (optional) and a drizzle of lime juice (optional) to make flavorful vegetarian tacos everyone will love.
Quick stir-fry
Sweet pepper stir-fry
Sweet pepper stir-fry combines different colored sweet bell peppers in one quick-cooking dish bursting with vibrant colors.
Slice up red, yellow, green and orange varieties, saute them over high heat, adding soy sauce, ginger, garlic and sesame seeds, and you have a tasty stir-fry ready under 15 minutes.
Makes a great option for busy weeknights, needing a fast, flavorful meal solution without compromising on taste or nutrition value.