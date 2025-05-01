Pasta goes global: 5 non-Italian recipes to try
What's the story
Pasta is usually synonymous with Italian cooking, but its versatility goes way beyond that.
By venturing into the realm of non-Italian recipes, you can discover a world of flavors and textures that take this staple ingredient to the next level.
From Asian-inspired delights to the most unique fusion creations, you can whip up some exciting meals using pasta.
Let's explore five surprising non-Italian recipes that prove pasta's worth in diverse kitchens!
Flavor fusion
Thai peanut noodles
Thai peanut noodles are a delectable medley of sweet, spicy, and savory flavors.
The dish features boiled pasta mixed with a creamy peanut sauce prepared with peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, and chili paste.
Crunchy and colorful fresh vegetables such as bell peppers and carrots are added to the dish.
Topped with chopped peanuts and cilantro, this recipe is a refreshing take on pasta.
Zesty twist
Mexican pasta salad
Mexican pasta salad is a colorful dish that features bold flavors from south of the border.
Cooked pasta is tossed with black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and red onion.
A dressing of lime juice, olive oil, cumin powder and cilantro brings the ingredients together beautifully.
This salad is ideal for picnics or as a side dish at barbecues.
Spice infusion
Indian spiced pasta
Indian spiced pasta puts aromatic spices in the spotlight of your meal.
The dish consists of boiled pasta tossed in a sauce of tomatoes, garlic paste/minced garlic cloves (as per preference), ginger paste/minced ginger root (as per preference), turmeric powder (optional), cumin seeds (optional), and garam masala powder.
Tossing in vegetables such as peas or spinach amps up flavor and nutrition.
Umami delight
Japanese sesame noodles
Japanese sesame noodles are an umami-rich option for those looking for something different from their usual fare.
Cooked noodles are coated in sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sugar.
Topped with sliced green onions, toasted sesame seeds, and shredded nori seaweed sheets (optional), these noodles deliver satisfying depth without overwhelming complexity.
Fresh perspective
Mediterranean lemon herb pasta
Mediterranean lemon herb pasta brings bright citrus notes and fragrant herbs like basil leaves (optional) or parsley leaves (optional) together.
Tossed together with olive slices (optional), cherry tomato halves (optional), feta cheese crumbles (optional), and olive oil drizzle; this light but flavorful creation makes it easy to enjoy Mediterranean-inspired cuisine any day of the week!