What's the story

Pasta is usually synonymous with Italian cooking, but its versatility goes way beyond that.

By venturing into the realm of non-Italian recipes, you can discover a world of flavors and textures that take this staple ingredient to the next level.

From Asian-inspired delights to the most unique fusion creations, you can whip up some exciting meals using pasta.

Let's explore five surprising non-Italian recipes that prove pasta's worth in diverse kitchens!